More summer heat and humidity, storm chances increase this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For tonight, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, with fog chances for the mountains. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s for the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains.

Thursday will pick up where Wednesday leaves off with more hot and humid weather with a mix of sun and clouds. Storms will remain more isolated again with highs in the upper 80s in the to mid 90s.

We’ll see a greater chance for scattered storms returning on Friday and a higher chance into the weekend. Temperatures Friday will be in the low 90s for the Upstate, with mid to upper 80s in the mountains. Temperatures cool a bit into the weekend with increased rain chances. Expect upper 80s to around 90 for the Upstate, and low 80s in the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s in the mountains, with low to mid 70s in the Upstate.

The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic basin, with no development expected within the next 48 hours.

