NC business owner arrested for operating without license in Upstate, SCDOR says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina was charged for running businesses in the Upstate without a retail license, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR).

Natalia Sokil, 46, of Tryon, NC, was arrested and charged in both Anderson County and Greenville County this week with two counts of operating a business without a retail license, according to SCDOR.

The SCDOR said Sokil and her husband were both charged on Monday in Spartanburg County with two counts of tax evasion and two counts of failing to file a state tax return or pay taxes

Officials said Sokil, the owner of ESF Management, was doing business as European Market LLC.

Natalia is being held in the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and awaits a bond hearing.

The SCDOR mentioned Sokil was previously convicted of the same offense in Lexington, South Carolina in 2021.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov.

