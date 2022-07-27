Advertisement

NPS: Young girl dies after tree falls on tent in Great Smoky Mountains

Elkmont campground in Great Smoky Mountains.
Elkmont campground in Great Smoky Mountains.(Great Smoky Mountains National Park)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, T.N. (FOX Carolina) - A young girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on her tent in Elkmont Campground, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Officials said around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, park rangers were called after a large red maple tree fell and killed the 7-year-old girl.

Park rangers said other family members, including the father and two siblings, were not hurt.

Emergency responders from Gatlinburg Fire Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, and the National Park Service responded to the site.

At this time, the affected campsite and campsites nearby are closed, according to the NPS. Elkmont Campground remains open.

