Oconee County deputies searching for missing woman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.
Deputies said 45-year-old Crystal Rogers was last seen Thursday leaving her home on Sunrise Drive with a man. She hasn’t come home.
She may be driving a silver 2012 Ford Fusion with South Carolina tag 193301W.
Rogers is 5 feet, 1 inches tall and 115 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.
