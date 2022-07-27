Oconee County deputies searching for missing woman

SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Deputies said 45-year-old Crystal Rogers was last seen Thursday leaving her home on Sunrise Drive with a man. She hasn’t come home.

She may be driving a silver 2012 Ford Fusion with South Carolina tag 193301W.

Rogers is 5 feet, 1 inches tall and 115 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

