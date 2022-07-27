Police find part of man’s ear while investigating Asheville crime scene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said part of a victim’s ear was found while they were investigating a crime scene early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to an assault on Swannanoa Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

According to investigators, 51-year-old Eric Griffin attacked another man with a knife and cut off part of his ear. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital for a severe laceration.

Police found part of the victim’s ear while processing the scene and it was also transported to the hospital.

Griffin is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of cocaine.

The investigation into the assault remains active.

