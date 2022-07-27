Advertisement

SLED investigating death of person in custody in Greenwood

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a person died while in police custody in Greenwood.

FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement scene at a business on Highway 72 Bypass.

SLED said the in-custody death was not an officer-involved shooting.

The Greenwood Police Department requested SLED investigate the incident.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more details.

