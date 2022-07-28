Anderson Radiology evacuated for fire, dispatch says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Radiology has been evacuated due to a fire Thursday morning, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said Anderson County Fire Department is actively working to put out the fire located at 2110 North Highway 81.

Staff and patients were evacuated from the building.

We’re working to learn the cause of the fire.

MORE NEWS: Law enforcement training being held at Travelers Rest High, district says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.