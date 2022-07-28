Advertisement

Anderson Radiology evacuated for fire, dispatch says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Radiology has been evacuated due to a fire Thursday morning, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said Anderson County Fire Department is actively working to put out the fire located at 2110 North Highway 81.

Staff and patients were evacuated from the building.

We’re working to learn the cause of the fire.

