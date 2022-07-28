Check out your favorite breeds at the Carolina Foothills dog show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Humans and pets are gearing up for the 4-day Carolina Foothills Dog Show Cluster this weekend!

The dog shows will be held at the Greenville Convention Center from Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, July 31, and are free to the public each day.

Organizers say the shows are among the largest on the east coast with an average entry of 2,000 dogs each day and over 150 breeds represented. The dogs come from over 40 states from California to New England, along with a few from foreign countries.

For those interested in watching certain breeds, organizers encourage checking the schedule for the day you plan to attend. The complete judging program will tell you how many of that breed are competing and at what time and in which ring.

Anyone interested in seeing the most breeds in the shortest time are encouraged by organizers to attend the group judging. Here you will see the Best-of-Breed winner of each breed in that group.

Organizers mentioned that only dogs entered in the competition are allowed in the building.

For more information on the competition, click here.

