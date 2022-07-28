‘Don’t fall for it: Deputies say jury duty scam is back

Phone Scam
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the “you missed jury duty scam” is back circulating again.

Deputies said they have been notified of multiple incidents involving scammers calling community members claiming to be personnel at the Sheriff’s Office and often using deputies’ names to sound legitimate.

The Sherriff’s Office said they never reach out to citizens saying they missed jury duty or have a warrant that you will need to take care of by giving them money to avoid jail time.

Anyone who receives a call like this is encouraged to hang up. Never provide your personal information, especially bank account information, to any unsolicited caller.

