Furman, Wofford preview football season at SoCon Media Day

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re still very much in the talking stage of the College Football season. With the year just about a month away from kicking off, we’re here in Asheville as coaches from the Southern Conference were talking about the upcoming year.

It’s the calm before the storm.

“Our football program is excited,” Josh Conklin, Wofford Head Football Coach, said. “We’re excited just to get out there.”

Furman and Wofford are ready to kick off.

“Everybody’s undefeated,” Clay Hendrix, Furman Head Football Coach, said. “Looking forward to it.”

The Paladins are fresh off a respectable 6-5 season and are picked to finish around the middle of the pack in the Southern Conference.

“My first year coaching, we were picked fourth in the league and we won the National Championship,” Hendrix said. “So, I don’t put a lot of stock into that. I like our talent, where it’s at. We’ve got to be better at the quarterback position.”

Furman will field an offense brimming with potential, led by a standout offensive line and All-Conference tight end Ryan Miller.

“Ryan’s a really explosive athlete,” Hendrix said. “I think you’re going to continue to see us try to find ways to get him in the game.”

Talking #SoConFB today.

I met with Wofford, Furman and even Mercer at the Southern Conference Media Day. Can’t wait for the season to get started :)))))))))))))) pic.twitter.com/yKB5kdpGgW — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) July 28, 2022

The Terriers are coming off a 2021 season they’d like to forget. In come new offensive and defensive coordinators to breathe new life into this team.

“I think the biggest thing for me is you can’t be something you’re not. We’re trying to create our way of doing things,” Conklin said. “Not the old way of doing things if you will. So there’s things that we have to do strategically differently and I think that we’re on the right track.”

Wofford knows they can lean on stand out running back, Irvin Mulligan.

“I think that running back room in general is going to be a really, really good group,” Conklin said. “I think we’ve got maybe some of the best running backs in this conference.”

The season is just right around the corner. Furman will be kicking off first. They’ll be playing North Greenville September 1st. And Wofford a couple days later on September 3rd will be taking on Chattanooga in their season opener.

