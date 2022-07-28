Ga. woman paralyzed after chiropractor visit hoping for fresh start in Atlanta

By Allen Devlin
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 28-year-old Georgia woman paralyzed after a trip to the chiropractor is now hoping for a fresh start in Atlanta.

Caitlin Jensen’s family says she almost died after getting a routine adjustment.

She has been in the hospital for more than a month. Her mother, Darlene Jensen, says Caitlin is able to move her left arm or leg on some days but on other days, she is in and out of consciousness.

The goal is to get her fully off the ventilator and transferred to the Shepard Center in Atlanta where rehabilitation and treatment can be streamlined. The transfer process is scheduled to begin Aug. 1.

