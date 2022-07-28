GRAPHIC: 4 arrested after ‘extremely disturbing’ videos of attacks at Greenville Co. homeless camps

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four men have been charged after “extremely disturbing” videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says during an investigation into a homicide near Poe Mill from July 3, deputies discovered multiple disturbing videos of brutal attacks on local homeless people.

According to deputies, the attacks were committed in several homeless camps around the San Souci area between October 2021 and June 2022 by Seth “Tyler” Norris, Joshua Shawn Norris, David Allen Norris and Logan Alexander Holmes.

Seth Norris is charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault & battery by a mob and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Holmes is charged with attempted murder.

David Norris is charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

Joshua Norris is charged with second-degree assault & battery by a mob and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

The Sheriff’s Office says they believe Tristan Ramey was involved in the attacks as well, but he has not been charged in this case due to deputies being unable to find the victim. However, Ramey, Seth Norris and Joshua Norris were charged with murder from the July 3 investigation in the Poe Mill community.

In the video, deputies were able to identify five victims, but they were notified that there might be more. They released the video in hopes of locating others involved in the attacks.

**WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED**

Some of the victims in these attacks were beaten unconscious as other assailants cheered on with guns, deputies say.

On July 16, the suspects appeared in bond court.

Seth Norris and Joshua Norris were both given a $20,000 surety bond while Holmes was denied bond and David Norris was given no bond.

If anyone has fallen victim to these attacks, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

