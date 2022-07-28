Greenville woman secretly recorded in rental home, lawyer says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man is facing charges after investigators say he secretly recorded victims in a rental home.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 68-year-old Rhett Riviere with two counts of voyeurism. According to arrest warrants, he secretly recorded victims in the bedroom and bathroom of a property in Aiken “for the purpose of arousing or gratifying... sexual desire” in 2001.

Attorney Ryan Beasley said he is representing one of the victims in the case, who is from Greenville. Beasley said she stayed at one of multiple properties rented out by Riviere.

He was being held in the Aiken County Detention Center. He had a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon and was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He can’t have any contact with the victims while out on bond, the court said.

The Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

