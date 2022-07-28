Greenville Zoo receives $1 million to upgrade customer experience

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Improvements are coming to the Greenville Zoo thanks to $1 million in funds from the state, according to the City of Greenville.

City officials said the funds will help the zoo move forward on animal conservation, education, and improved customer experiences. It will also help the zoo remain accredited by keeping up with changing animal practices and standards.

“This is huge news for the Zoo!” said Zoo Administrator Bill Cooper. “This will allow us to connect visitors to the Zoo like never before by creating experiences that inspire people to care about animals and wild places.”

The state money and privately funded money will help the zoo’s list of projects that total in $5 million. These projects include:

A new Africa Plaza with an ADA compliant pathway that will potentially house a lion training wall and a new exhibit.

A giraffe feeding platform where guests will get an up-close, educational experience with the zoo’s tallest attraction.

A siamang exhibit and orangutan holding area renovations that will expand the current housing to meet Association of Zoos and Aquariums standards.

And a farmyard renovation that will not only make the current area larger but will bring an educational component with animal encounters.

“We are thrilled to be awarded with $1 million in state funding this year,” said executive director of the Greenville Zoo Foundation Lydia Thomas. “We are so thankful for State Representative Chandra Dillard, who championed our cause and facilitated our request. City Council Member Dorothy Dowe was instrumental in connecting us with Chandra and supporting the Foundation.”

