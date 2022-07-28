Law enforcement training being held at Travelers Rest High, district says
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement training conducting training exercises at Travelers Rest High School Thursday , according to Greenville County Schools.
The district said there is no cause for concern if you see officials at the school.
The training will last until 4 p.m.
The district mentioned students will not be on campus during these exercises and the training is not open to the public.
