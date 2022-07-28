Advertisement

Man charged after ‘horrific assault’ at NC assisted living home

Deputies charged 40-year-old Jacob Douglas Carpenter of Shelby with Attempted 1st Degree Murder after a woman was assaulted at Cedarbrook Residential.(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a woman was violently assaulted at an assisted living home in July.

Deputies were called to Cedarbrook Residential Center in Nebo on July 10 where deputies say a resident suffered a severe head injury.

The woman was transported to Mission Hospital.

Investigators say they uncovered video evidence of the assault leading to the arrest of another resident, 40-year-old Jacob Douglas Carpenter.

Sheriff Ricky Buchanan described it as a “senseless and horrific assault.”

Carpenter, charged with attempted murder, was granted a $400,000 bond.

The Department of Health and Human Services reports that Cedarbrook Residential is a licensed adult care home with a three-star rating certificate.

