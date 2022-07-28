Ministry helping community by giving away free clothes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free clothing ministry is reopening its doors to the community after being shut down for two years.

“Share with a Purpose” clothing ministry began giving away free and gently used clothes in 2012 but had to close its doors at Brookland Elementary during the pandemic for health and safety reasons.

As of Thursday, July 28, the ministry has reopened its doors at Renovation Church and gearing up for its first giveaway.

Organizers say the ministry has put in a lot of work preparing for its first clothing giveaway event.

For those in need of clothes, the ministry will be giving away clothes at the church Thursday through Saturday, July 30 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers mentioned those looking to donate can drop off items at the event. There is a specific need for boys’ and men’s clothes right now.

