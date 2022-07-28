Pelzer man accused of distributing child porn

By Amanda Shaw
Jul. 28, 2022
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pelzer man who investigators say was distributing child pornography.

William Joseph Burton Jr., 43, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Burton, who had child sexual abuse material in his possession.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge he is facing if convicted.

