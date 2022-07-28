Pickens County teachers return to classroom a week before students

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the summer break approaches its end for students across the Upstate, one district’s teachers went back to the classroom this week. School District of Pickens County will resume classes Tuesday, August 2. Teachers made their way into the building Tuesday, July 26.

The week is filled with professional development, training, and strategizing for teachers at Liberty Primary School.

“Starting to plan our lessons for the year; that first week of school, what it’s going to look like,” said K3 - K5 teacher Rebecca Addison. “And of course we’re setting up our classroom, getting it all decorated, making it look inviting for our students coming in.”

Addison has been teaching for eight years. It’s something she cherishes.

Being among other teachers this week is inspiring and encouraging.

“Coming back in, getting to see my colleagues is kind of like seeing your family after you haven’t seen them for a couple of months,” she said.

“I think you feel that energy, in terms of everybody back in the building, everybody’s ready to start a new year,” said 1st and 2nd grades teacher Connor Edwards.

Taking the week to prepare is considered to be vital for students and teachers.

“Your job as a teacher is to set them up to be successful,” Edwards explained. “There’s 20 different personalities that go into that success; and so then figuring out how to put the pieces together.”

LPS is expecting to have around 650 students for the 2022-23 school year.

Principal Jessica Patterson says this week sets the foundation for the school year.

“I don’t even know if a week is enough time to prepare for the school year. Most of them would probably tell you they’ve spent time this summer working to get ready,” Patterson said.

