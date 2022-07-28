South Carolina suing Biden administration over proposed firearm regulations

FILE - Gun
FILE - Gun(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina joined a 17-state coalition challenging the Biden administration’s proposed gun laws claiming it threatens the privacy of every gun owner.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a 17-state coalition suing the Biden administration over proposed rules that would violate the Second Amendment.

The attorneys general filed a complaint Thursday against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Acting Director of ATF.

The coalition joined Morehouse Enterprises, Gun Owners of America, and Gun Owners Foundation to fight the Biden administration over the ATF’s unconstitutional rulemaking that would regulate firearm parts manufacturers.

“The Second Amendment cannot be tampered with by this administration. If it had its way, it would erase the Second Amendment,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

The complaint alleges that ATF’s rulemaking takes steps toward the illegal creation of a national firearms registry.

It would require firearms retailers to keep all sales records beyond their current 20-year retention requirement and eventually turn them over to the ATF instead of responsibly destroying them.

Joining the suit are the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

You can read the complaint here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anderson Radiology
Anderson Radiology resumes normal operations after evacuation
Greenville Zoo project
Greenville Zoo receives $1 million to upgrade customer experience
Preparing for the upcoming school year
Pickens County teachers return to classroom a week before students
Phone Scam
‘Don’t fall for it: Deputies say jury duty scam is back
Carolina Foothills dog show
Check out your favorite breeds at the Carolina Foothills dog show