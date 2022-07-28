Suspect wanted after Laurens County homicide

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect they said is wanted after a homicide earlier this month.

Tyrin Pulley, 37, was shot to death near Eichelberger Road on July 5. A reward was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Tyrin Pulley (Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office)

On Thursday, deputies said Justin Jamil Mathis is wanted for murder in connection with Pulley’s death. Mathis goes by the nickname “Turbo.”

Anyone who sees Mathis should not approach him and report it to 864-984-4967.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.