Sweltering heat and PM storms Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Intense heat, with feels-like temps in the 100′s, will continue Friday. Rain chances increase this weekend.

Watch for scattered showers through this evening, then clearing overnight with lows near 70s. Friday will bring more high heat and humidity, with highs in the upper 80s for the mountains and mid 90s for the Upstate. We’ll see scattered storms, but no washout for Friday afternoon/evening. Rain chances will be at 30-40%.

We increase rain chances for the weekend, with a 60% chance on Saturday, mainly for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be slightly less hot at 92 in the Upstate and 86 in the mountains.

More rain is likely on Sunday with highs in the 80s area-wide, so temps should feel a bit better than previous days. Scattered storms will move through during the PM hours, with about a 40-50% coverage.

Heat increases next week, with only spotty storms each afternoon, which will be classic early August weather!

