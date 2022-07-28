Tanglewood Middle School to continue bag policy in new school year

Blue backpack
Blue backpack(MGN Online)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School plans to continue its Student Bag Policy into the new school with a few new additions.

The school implemented a no-bookbag policy to minimize what students bring to school and keep the safety procedures efficient in the 2021 - 2022 school year.

The school will continue the policy for 2022-2023 school year.

The policy mentions that students will not be allowed to bring tote bags, animal or soft backpacks, large purses or shoulder or sling bags to school.

However, students will be allowed to bring drawstring bags, Chromebook cases, a small purse or clutch and other bags that are approved by administration to school.

“As we continue to prioritize safety together, we will seek out your feedback in various ways throughout the year. If you have any questions, please reach out to us.”

Tanglewood Middle School

