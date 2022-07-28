Upstate students surprised with back-to-school shopping spree

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Twenty children from across the Upstate got a surprise back-to-school shopping spree on Wednesday.

The event was a partnership between Academy Sports + Outdoors at the Greenville Triumph.

They surprised each of the students with a $150 gift card and the professional soccer team was there to help them shop for school supplies and sports equipment.

The students were part of Spartanburg United, CESA, The Kroc Center and the YMCA.

