1 hurt after assault in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt after an assault near Hayne Street, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

According to police, one person was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening lacerations to the face and head.

Police say the suspect used a small folding knife in this incident.

Police say the other person involved is being questioned.

