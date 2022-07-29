1 hurt after assault in Spartanburg, police say

One person was assaulted in Spartanburg near Hayne Street on Friday.
One person was assaulted in Spartanburg near Hayne Street on Friday.
Jul. 29, 2022
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt after an assault near Hayne Street, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

According to police, one person was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening lacerations to the face and head.

Police say the suspect used a small folding knife in this incident.

Police say the other person involved is being questioned.

