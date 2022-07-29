1 person hurt in crash in Anderson, fire crews say
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said one person was injured in a crash Thursday night.
The department said the person injured was trapped inside the car when the car crashed on East Greenville Street around 8 p.m.
After the person was extricated from the car, they were provided with medical treatment from Medshore Ambulance Service, according to AFD.
