1 person hurt in crash in Anderson, fire crews say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said one person was injured in a crash Thursday night.

The department said the person injured was trapped inside the car when the car crashed on East Greenville Street around 8 p.m.

After the person was extricated from the car, they were provided with medical treatment from Medshore Ambulance Service, according to AFD.

Crash on East Greenville Street (Anderson Fire Department)

