6 arrested on multiple gun, drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Six people were arrested on various gun and drug charges as well as open warrants, according to the Asheville Police Department.

According to police, the arrests happened while they were conducting crime prevention measures in western and central Asheville Thursday afternoon.

Avante Jaheim Finley, 20, was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level 3), trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level 3), possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule 2, carrying a concealed gun and simple possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers say Finley also had a warrant for possession of pyrotechnics and they found he had a Glock pistol and 34 grams of suspected fentanyl hidden on him.

The department also says Jamir Chappell, 23, was charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession (level 1), possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule 2, simple possession of schedule 5 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, officers found 104 grams of suspected crack cocaine hidden on him.

Daquavion Jaquez Chancellor,18, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule 2 (two counts), carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. They also found he had a Taurus pistol and suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine on him.

Police say Keonte Tyquese Clark, 22, has warrants for a hit & run, reckless driving and second-degree trespassing.

Colin Pierre Griffin, 32, was charged with grand jury indictment: trafficking in opium or heroin (two counts).

Police say Tailia Kelly Davis, 21, has warrants for a hit & run.

According to police, officers seized the following:

36.02 grams of fentanyl

117.72 grams of crack cocaine

$1,371

If anyone has information about illegal gun or drug activity, contact police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using th TIP2APD app.

