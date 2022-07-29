County attorney says Bucks, Racks and Ribs can’t reopen adult club in same spot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit between Greenville County and the owners of Bucks, Racks and Ribs, according to the county’s attorney.

Attorney Mark Tollison said the parties involved have agreed to a permanent injunction, barring Greenville Bistro LLC from operating an adult club in their current spot near Interstate 385.

The settlement is the result of a years-long legal battle about adult entertainment at 805 Frontage Rd. Greenville Bistro LLC sued the County in 2017, claiming the county was violating its right to free speech.

The county filed a counterclaim, testifying that sexually-oriented activities were taking place at the business, which was a violation of its zoning order.

In December, the South Carolina Supreme Court weighed in on the legal battle, siding with the county in declaring Bucks, Racks and Ribs a “sexually-oriented business.”

Tollison did not know details about what is next for the property along Frontage Road, but said the settlement means Greenville Bistro LLC can’t reopen Bucks, Rucks and Ribs as an adult-oriented cabaret or club.

