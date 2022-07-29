Electric-powered boat company to create 170 jobs to McDowell Co., governor says

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Cooper announced an electric-powered boat company is establishing a new manufacturing plant in McDowell County that is expected to create 170 jobs.

Forza X1 Inc., the builder of an innovative line of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million into the new plant, according to the governor.

“The strong momentum for our emphasis on the clean energy economy is putting money in the pockets of every day North Carolinians in both urban and rural areas like McDowell County.” said Governor Cooper. “While the number of electric cars is rapidly expanding, so will electric boats made by Forza X1 right here in our state.”

The governor said wages for the new jobs will vary depending on the position, however, the average salary will be $51, 047. This is above the current average wage in McDowell County which is $39,071.

Forza X1′s project in Marion is expected to grow the state’s economy by economy by $479.1 million, according the governor’s office.

“Forza X1 is thrilled and honored to relocate our cutting-edge manufacturing and product development operation to McDowell County,” said Joseph Visconti, CEO of Forza X1. “Our marine electrification mission is significant and timely and will thrive in North Carolina’s outstanding business climate. The people of McDowell County and the state have been very supportive and wonderful to work with. We are looking forward to breaking ground on our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and hiring some outstanding local talent.”

The company said it plans to offer a combined boat and motor package, featuring lithium battery packs, that will provide families and water recreation enthusiasts an enjoyable time for an affordable price, while preserving ecological balance for the planet.

