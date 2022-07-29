Greenville Co. family turns barn into place for music

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 28, 2022
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A decades-old barn is serving a new purpose.

Michael O’Cain used to use to the barn to store farming equipment and other tools, now it’s filled with something else.

“It fills my heart for my dad to do this because he’s wanted to do it for a long time,” said Michelle Rendall, Michael’s Daughter.

O’Cain’s love of playing music goes back decades, but recently he lost the ability to drive to his favorite venues so his family brought the music to him.

“He used to carve wood, he used to paint. He doesn’t do any of that but the music has kept him, I think it’s kept him young,” explained Rendall.

Each Thursday, singers, strummers, and spectators fill the barn and each week new people show up.

“Heard about it a month ago and I thought ‘hey you know if that comes around I’ll try to go’,” says Judy McKenney. “It’s really a privilege to have something like that in our community.”

For a few hours they’ll all come together to enjoy one thing, the music.

And O’Cain only has one wish.

“I hope they enjoy it, enough to come back,” said O’Cain.

Rendall estimates it took her and her family about 100 hours to get the barn the way it looks now, and adds she is overwhelmed at the response by the community.

