Greenville County to move EMS Operations, create a centralized center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville county council is looking to make $4 million dollars of improvements for EMS services. Those improvements include creating a centralized emergency center, but time is ticking away so this is something the council will need to act on soon.

“We’ve known for a long time that our emergency operations center needed to find a new home” said Butch Kirven, Greenville County Council member.

It’s grown out of its space in the current County Square, and they say there’s no room for in the new building either.

“So they have to move” said Lynn Ballard, Greenville County Council member

Right now, emergency management operates from inside County Square, and county 911 dispatch is down below in the basement.

“We need more consoles and more space within the dispatch area. and they need more room to work” said Councilman Ballard.

They’ll move EMS operations to McAlister Square, the former spot of Greenville Technical College. The council agreed to set aside $4 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan funds to renovate the vacant space and upgrade with the newest technology.

It’ll be an EMS hub, home to county Emergency Management, EMS dispatch, and a small specialized unit of the Sheriff’s Office.

“Its security, peace of mind knowing that the county is prepared to take care of their needs better than we ever have been before” said Kirven.

Right now, if fire or EMS needs to be dispatched, it’s up to the agency to do so. But, if they’re all under one roof it’ll be quicker.

Councilman Ballard says a recent emergency, highlighted a delay in service.

“There was a delay in some of the responders being notified instead of having a central notification so everybody gets it at the same time”he said.

Even though they set aside the money, the council hasn’t finalized the plan, but they have to soon. The new county square is supposed to be completed by the end of this year. After that, everyone will move out...and bulldozers will come in.

“I will say, it will be before they tear the building down,” said Ballard.

We did reach out to county emergency management to see if the move would impact service in any way, but they did not want to comment until the plans were finalized.

