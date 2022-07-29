Laurens Co. Schools conduct post-crisis reunification training

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County Schools Districts 55 and 56, plus law enforcement, trained for what to do after a crisis during school.

The districts partnered with the “I Love U Guys” Foundation for reunification training at Clinton High School. Chris Zimmerman was the instructor.

“When there’s a crisis, I think the number one mistake schools can have is just not having a plan,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman helped faculty, staff, and deputies understand the protocol.

“School districts, across the county, are responsible for their students who walk into their doors every day,” said Zimmerman.

Laurens County District 55 superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas says their district trains every year.

“With all the things that have happened around the country, we know that there’s a need to make sure that we are proactive, that we are planned, and that we are prepared,” said Thomas.

Zimmerman says it’s important to be organized when safely getting students back to their parents post-crisis.

“We’re teaching the staff how to set up a specific location in order to help the flow of parents come in,” Zimmerman said.

For example, to help stay organized, staff will have badges that identify their roles. Staff learned where to hold students, account for parents, and even deal with unruly parents. They were able to stop parents trying to cut the line or skip the check-out process. Staff used role playing to get an idea of what to do.

It took about 11 minutes to get the fake parent from sign-in, through check-out, to the reunion.

In addition to training, District 55 will have clear backpacks and metal detectors at middle and high schools. Zimmerman says schools will have all the tools they need to handle a crisis.

“We know that one thing may not necessarily be 100 percent but having different strategies and things in place to help ensure as much safety as possible,” Thomas said.

Staff will train on the metal detectors later. School is back in session on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

