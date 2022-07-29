SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure.

Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.

There is no treatment for EIA, which can cause fever, decreased appetite, severe anemia and sudden death. Other symptoms include weakness, jaundice, rapid breathing and limb-swelling.

Horses that survive the disease are lifelong EIA carriers and must be permanently quarantined or euthanized.

One of the infected horses, located in Berkeley County, was euthanized.

Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health regulatory agency is discussing options with the owners of the other two infected horses in Barnwell County.

Owners should get an annual Coggins test for their horses, which screens for EIA, officials said.

The American Association of Equine Practitioners also released the following tips for horse owners to prevent EIA infection:

Require proof of a recent negative Coggins test at time of purchase or for new horses entering the premises. Require an EIA test for horses which have spent time at a premise where EIA-positive horses have been identified.

Only participate in events that require evidence of a negative Coggins test for every horse entering the event to prevent disease introduction and spread.

Practice good fly control by regular mucking of stalls, proper disposal of manure away from horse stabling areas and use of fly sprays or natural predators to minimize fly presence.

Use a sterile needle and syringe for all injections or treatments.

Disinfect any surgical or dental equipment thoroughly between horses. Remove all debris and blood with soap and water before disinfection.

Use a sterile needle each time when puncturing a multi-dose medication bottle. Consult a veterinarian to demonstrate how to use sterile technique when drawing up medications.

Separate horses with fevers, reduced feed intake and/or lethargy from your other horses and contact your veterinarian.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.