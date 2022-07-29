SCDC: Inman man arrested after trying to help inmate escape

The department says the man also impersonated a federal law enforcement officer
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says an Inman man was arrested and charged after he posed as a federal officer and tried to help an inmate escape from prison.

The incident happened on July 28 at Ridgeland Correctional Institution.

According to the SCDC, 36-year-old Brandon Jameson Lee’s charges involve him identifying as a federal law enforcement officer and attempting to take custody of an inmate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nathaniel Leron Jordon
Upstate sex offender gets more prison time for reoffending
Generic photo of a horse.
SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease
Photo depicting jail cell bars
6 arrested on multiple gun, drug charges
Bucks, Racks and Ribs in Greenville County
County attorney says Bucks, Racks and Ribs can’t reopen adult club in same spot