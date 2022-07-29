SCDC: Inman man arrested after trying to help inmate escape
The department says the man also impersonated a federal law enforcement officer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says an Inman man was arrested and charged after he posed as a federal officer and tried to help an inmate escape from prison.
The incident happened on July 28 at Ridgeland Correctional Institution.
According to the SCDC, 36-year-old Brandon Jameson Lee’s charges involve him identifying as a federal law enforcement officer and attempting to take custody of an inmate.
