SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution.

According to the SCDC, the incident happened between March 1 and July 28.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
Laurens Co. Schools staff reunification training.
Laurens Co. Schools conduct post-crisis reunification training
Generic police lights
SCDC: Inman man arrested after trying to help inmate escape
Laurens Co. Schools training
Laurens Co. Schools conduct post-crisis reunification training