SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution.

According to the SCDC, the incident happened between March 1 and July 28.

