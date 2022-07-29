SCDOT explains how they choose the roads they fix

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each week, on Getting Answers, we take submissions for roadways, in The Upstate, that you want to see fixed.

The biggest questions we get are: where is out tax money going? Why are they fixing one road instead of another? And why does it always take so long?

We went to Columbia to talk to the SCDOT’s chief engineer of operations, Andy Leaphart.

“We were without funding for so long that—the state of our highway system—we have a lot of roads in bad condition,” Leaphart said.

After legislators pushed for it, the SCDOT has a budget now. Leaphart says crews review every road’s condition, at least once a year to every other year.

“We have the nation’s fourth largest state highway-maintained highway system, over 42,000 miles,” said Leaphart.

When it comes to choosing which roads they improve, it’s basically broken down into two categories.

“We look at the amount of traffic on the road and the condition of the road,” Leaphart said.

State statutes dictate that all projects are prioritized and ranked. They generate a pool of candidates. And each county gets an allotment.

“Let’s say a county has a county has ten percent of the primary routes in the state, they would get ten percent of the money,” said Leaphart.

Then, local offices can look at what roads need attention in their community specifically. Lastly, the commissioners give the final approval. So, the big question: where is your gas tax money going? Leaphart says it’s a decades-long process.

“From that ten-year plan, we set goals on each of our four major road categories,” Leaphart said, “We have our interstate routes, we have our primary routes, we have our farm-to-market roads, and then, in that last category, which is our neighborhood streets.”

Leaphart says people call, every day, complaining about their roads. And everyone wants their road prioritized. He understands that not all of their repairs are the permanent fix, but they plan to pump 700 million into fixing the roads on their list.

“We are objectively selecting those roads, getting that local flavor on which roads are important from our office. And then, going out and putting those contracts out for bid,” said Leaphart.

The DOT encourages all drivers to report road problems to their call center: (855) 467-2368. The crews can’t be everywhere at once, but they also cannot fix roads if they don’t know there is a problem.

Report a road to Getting Answers here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.