Showcase focuses on growing next generation of entrepreneurs

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The mission to grow new businesses and expand existing ones has reached into near territory for Greer Development Corporation. For the first time, GDC’s community initiative know as The Platform at Greer held its first-ever Ignite Greer Youth Entrepreneur Showcase.

“Entrepreneurship and innovation in the Greer community comes in all shapes and sizes,” Reno Deaton, GDC’s executive director, told FOX Carolina. “It’s amazing to think that these young entrepreneurs have growing businesses.”

The showcase featured 9-year-old Ella Ford’s sports brand called DROF, 12-year-old Fleur Joseph’s cotton candy business called “Fleur’s Fairy Floss” and 17-year-old Jonathan Lovegrove’s social media outlet called “Greer Tidbits.”

Deaton said The Platform has been focused on developing entrepreneurship, innovation, community over the past 18 months. The showcase tapped into the business community’s spirit of collaboration to help guide the young business owners.

“So many great ideas were given that I can’t wait to...incorporate them into my business,” Lovegrove told FOX Carolina. “I’m really excited.”

Joseph said she was inspired to teach others.

“I’m definitely going to start a “summer encounters class” on how to spin cotton candy,” Joseph said.

Ford said she’ll use the advice to seek out a possible collaboration with former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal.

“That would be a dream to work with him,” Ford said.

Ignite Greer is one of five entrepreneurial programs by The Platform. The four others are The Huddle, Business Summit, Business and Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp and Mentoring.

