Showcase focuses on growing next generation of entrepreneurs

Event stems The Platform of Greer’s commitment to collaboration and innovation
The showcase gives youth entrepreneurs a chance to receive advice from more business community
By Myra Ruiz
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The mission to grow new businesses and expand existing ones has reached into near territory for Greer Development Corporation. For the first time, GDC’s community initiative know as The Platform at Greer held its first-ever Ignite Greer Youth Entrepreneur Showcase.

“Entrepreneurship and innovation in the Greer community comes in all shapes and sizes,” Reno Deaton, GDC’s executive director, told FOX Carolina. “It’s amazing to think that these young entrepreneurs have growing businesses.”

The showcase featured 9-year-old Ella Ford’s sports brand called DROF, 12-year-old Fleur Joseph’s cotton candy business called “Fleur’s Fairy Floss” and 17-year-old Jonathan Lovegrove’s social media outlet called “Greer Tidbits.”

Deaton said The Platform has been focused on developing entrepreneurship, innovation, community over the past 18 months. The showcase tapped into the business community’s spirit of collaboration to help guide the young business owners.

“So many great ideas were given that I can’t wait to...incorporate them into my business,” Lovegrove told FOX Carolina. “I’m really excited.”

Joseph said she was inspired to teach others.

“I’m definitely going to start a “summer encounters class” on how to spin cotton candy,” Joseph said.

Ford said she’ll use the advice to seek out a possible collaboration with former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal.

“That would be a dream to work with him,” Ford said.

Ignite Greer is one of five entrepreneurial programs by The Platform. The four others are The Huddle, Business Summit, Business and Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp and Mentoring.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jonathan Lovegrove presents his business "Greer Tidbits" during a showcase featuring youth...
Showcase focuses on growing next generation of entrepreneurs
North Carolina summer camp credited with first 'Christmas in July' celebration
A Greenville Co. family has turned their barn into a place to hold music jam sessions.
Greenville Co. family turns barn into place for music
A Greenville Co. family has turned their barn into a place to hold music jam sessions.
Mike's Music Barn