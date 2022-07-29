Upstate sex offender gets more prison time for reoffending, AG says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate sex offender received more prison time for reoffending, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Nathaniel Leron Jordon pleaded guilty on July 27 to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

On August 25, 2021, the Attorney General’s Office said Jordon was on probation for a 2019 case involving sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree and criminal solicitation of a minor.

As part of the conditions of sex offender probation, Jordon was not allowed to have social media and was subject to random searches of his electronic devices.

The attorney general said during a routine visit, Lt. Dorsett found child sexual abuse material on Jordon’s cell phone. He was arrested in his Cherokee County home.

Judge Hall sentenced Jordon to eight years in prison, to be served after the five-year sentence he is currently serving for similar charges. He will continue to register as a sex offender and forfeit digital and computer-related items as part of this plea.

