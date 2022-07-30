2 arrested after police respond to scene in reference to shots fired

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were arrested after police responded to a scene in reference to shots being fired on Friday.

Police say at around 2:40 p.m. officers responded to Kiwanis Park in reference to shots being fired.

According to police, officers secured a crime scene and found several shell casings in the roadway at the intersection of US Hwy. 221 and Green Street.

After reviewing multiple video recordings in the area, two suspect vehicles were identified, police say.

According to police, at 5:30 p.m. officers arrested two suspects, seized two guns and drugs.

Spindale Police Department and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.

