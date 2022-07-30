3 hurt, 1 seriously hurt after crash involving three vehicles

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department says three people were hurt and one person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Marion.

According to police, officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street at about 6:07 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say Tyler Hall was driving a 2006 Ford F-150, traveling South on North Main Street when he lost control of the car, traveled into the Northbound lane and hit another vehicle.

Hall’s vehicle continued off the road of North Main Street and came to rest on private property after hitting a parked vehicle. This crash caused the parked vehicle to hit another parked vehicle. Both vehicles had no passengers.

Police say Hall and a child passenger were treated on the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle hit, Robert McCarthy, and his passenger were both treated at Mission Hospital.

McCarthy was released but the passenger suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.