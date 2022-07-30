Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning.

Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m.

According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death before they arrived. They added that no deputies were involved in the dispute.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

