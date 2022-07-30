Coroner’s Office responds to death investigation in Greenville Co.
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they began investigating a death early on Saturday morning.
Officials confirmed that they responded to Liberty Lane overnight.
Officials did not release any other information about the investigation or the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.