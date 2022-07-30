Deputies searching for missing woman

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320.

Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her location, call 828-452-6666.

