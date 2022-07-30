Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning.
Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m.
According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth of 3 km.
Earlier this week, a town hall was held to discuss the recent earthquakes impacting the area.
PREVIOUSLY: Officials hold town hall on SC earthquakes
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.