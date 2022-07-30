Modern ‘Green Book’ available for purchase in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A modern version of the ‘Green Book,’ a guide to establishments where African-Americans would be accepted as customers back in the 1960s, is available in downtown Spartanburg.

The launch is a result of a collaboration between the WeGoja Foundation, The International African-American Museum and the Hub City.

The book, “The Green Book of South Carolina,” features more than 180 popular sites and hidden gems represented across the state, including 40 in the Upstate.

Spartanburg African-American Heritage and Culture Education Committee Chair Brenda Lee hopes readers take the book and a piece of history with them.

“I’m very excited. I read about other people’s histories in other cities and states, and to have an opportunity to partner with Hub City, and getting this on paper, and in a book that other people can share--who would be interested in knowing the history as well,” said Lee.

The book is available for purchase at the Hub City bookstore in downtown Spartanburg for about $17.

