SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning.

Officers said the incident happened around 7:37 a.m.

According to officers, neither the suspect nor the officer was wounded during the shooting. They added that the suspect was taken into custody.

Currently, the State Law Enforcement Division is at the scene investigating. We will update this story as we learn more.

