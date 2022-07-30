Crews respond to scene after tree falls on mobile home

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a scene after a tree fell on a house, according to Anderson County fire dispatch.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 6:09 pm. in reference to a tree falling on a mobile home on Jesse Drive.

Dispatch said all occupants in the home were no longer inside, but injuries are unknown at this time.

The National Weather Service also reported trees were down near Cely Road, Smoak Road and Circle Road.

Stay with Fox Carolina News as we work to learn more.

