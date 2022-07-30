UPS Freight worker dies after being hit by truck, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday.

The coroner says the crash happened at the Gaffney terminal parking lot on Pleasant School Road at 4:44 a.m.

The victim, 62-year-old, Raymond David Boone, was walking in the parking lot when he was hit by a truck.

Boone, UPS Freight employee, stopped his rig while in the yard of the terminal, got out and walked toward the passenger side when a jockey buggie hit him, the coroner says.

The coroner says he was not wearing a reflective vest and the area where he was walking was not well lit.

The incident remains under investigation.

