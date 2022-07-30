Weekend ends with more storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight, any remaining showers or storms will diminish, leaving us with partly cloudy skies, with areas of fog by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s in the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains.

For Sunday, a stationary front will still be the focus for afternoon and evening showers and storms. The main threat will be torrential rain with slow moving storms. High will be around 90 in the Upstate, with low to mid 80s in the mountains. Sunday night, the storms fizzle out, with partly cloudy skies expected with areas of fog. Lows will once again be in the low 70s in the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains.

Next week features a similar weather pattern. Showers and storms will be more numerous early in the week, with isolated activity for the end of the week. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s for the Upstate with low 80s Monday in the mountains, then upper 80s the rest of the week.

The tropics remain quiet, with no activity expected for the next 48 hours.

