Anderson Co. P.A.W.S to celebrate universal birthday of rescue dogs

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a birthday celebration paw-ty for all rescue dogs.

Anderson County P.A.W.S is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America in partnership with Baby Doge to celebrate Dogust first, the universal birthday for all rescue dogs.

Celebrations are being hosted in more than 50 Animal League America’s shelter partners across the country.

The celebration will last from August 1 through August 6.

During this time, Anderson County P.A.W.S is waiving adoption fees on all animals.

P.A.W.S is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

